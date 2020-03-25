Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $332,322.42 and approximately $14.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.01013794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00176143 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 858.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,890,512 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

