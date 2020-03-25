Phore 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,728.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $14,728.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005250 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,458,279 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

