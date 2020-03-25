Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,004 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 86,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,925. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.