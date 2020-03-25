Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.70% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $57,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

