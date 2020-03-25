Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.67. 56,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.