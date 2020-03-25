Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

PXD opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

