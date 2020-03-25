Piper Sandler Lowers Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Cfra lowered their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

APA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,072,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apache will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

