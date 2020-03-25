Piper Sandler Lowers Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 264,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,769. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 144,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Concho Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.