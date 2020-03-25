Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Achieves $366,890.37

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $366,890.37 and approximately $6,604.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,225,985 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

