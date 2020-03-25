PIXEL Price Tops $0.0185 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $687,428.11 and approximately $583,818.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,638.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.03326395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00662639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

