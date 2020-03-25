Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 167,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of Plains GP worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,235.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

