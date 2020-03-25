Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 399,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.35% of Plains GP worth $46,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,860,000 after acquiring an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 7,086,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,743. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

