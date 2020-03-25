Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,085 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.04% of Planet Fitness worth $205,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Company insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

