PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.41. PLDT has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PLDT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PLDT by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PLDT by 1.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

