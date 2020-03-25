Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

PSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

