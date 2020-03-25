PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 3.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $62,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,799,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $3.81 on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

