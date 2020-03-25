Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,636,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.95. 179,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,407. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.52.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.