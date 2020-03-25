Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 204,238 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,238 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.60% of Forescout Technologies worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,615. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.81. 3,419,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.