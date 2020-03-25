Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,924,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Santander Consumer USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after purchasing an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

