Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $31.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.73. 77,281,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671,919. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28, a PEG ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

