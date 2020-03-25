Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,436 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of OneMain worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,174. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

