Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,788 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $280,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,772 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,755,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

