Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.12 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 440,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,605. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

