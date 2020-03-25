Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Green Dot worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 2,217,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.