Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7,460.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,353 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

