Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Zynga worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 232.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,974,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,598,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

