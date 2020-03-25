Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 924,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.