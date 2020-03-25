Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.35 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Perspecta worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 145,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter.

PRSP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,803. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

