Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of BankUnited worth $23,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 582,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,262,000 after buying an additional 156,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 1,136,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,768. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

