Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.70% of Omnicell worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,471. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.