Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $24.23 Million Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901,258 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.29% of 8X8 worth $24,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 8X8 by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

EGHT traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $18.04. 4,463,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,331. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

