Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,333 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 5,037,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,327. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

