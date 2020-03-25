Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.92 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 5.65% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 631,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

