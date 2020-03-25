Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $31.29 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,616 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $31,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,981.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $8,820,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

ACHC traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 2,949,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

