Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $31.96 Million Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 961,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $31,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,526,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 380,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MNTA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $146,637.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,466.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

