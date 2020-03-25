Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,548 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Ecopetrol worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

