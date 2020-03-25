Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $19.99 Million in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 781,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,255,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 846,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,466. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

