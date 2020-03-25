Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $23.07 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $24.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.09. 1,099,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,841. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

