Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $23.62 Million in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 640,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.77% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 386.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 939.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 292,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 2,890,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.