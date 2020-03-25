Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $24.26 Million in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 845,700 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $24,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 93,635,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

