Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $26.43 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 2,986,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.