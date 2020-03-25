Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,046,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $3,018,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 225,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

