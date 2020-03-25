Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 656,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,758,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,404,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 25,722,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,209,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.