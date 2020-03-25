Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,040,829 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 2,823.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,829 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of TIM Participacoes worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

NYSE:TSU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 2,165,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. TIM Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.