Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,594,651 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 597.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 5.13% of Cytokinetics worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 58,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 875,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,426. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $659.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

