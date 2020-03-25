Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 377,912 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,912 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Performance Food Group worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 4,449,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

