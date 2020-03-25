Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 46,691 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 209.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $25,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average is $352.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total transaction of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

