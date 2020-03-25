Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 856,589 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3,510.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856,589 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 3,565,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 132.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

