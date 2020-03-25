Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 805,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 5,413,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,545. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.