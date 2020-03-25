Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 194,103 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

